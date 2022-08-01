TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is trying to make its roads safer by adding more four-way stops near schools, busy intersections and in neighborhoods.

The program is part of the Mobility Department’s “Quick Build” Initiative and ultimately the mayor’s strategy to prevent deaths and injuries on the road.

On Monday, crews installed an all-way stop at the intersection of Comanche Avenue and Branch Avenue in Old Seminole Heights, which was previously a two-way stop.

Jennifer Leon lives at the corner of the intersection. She said they see a lot of traffic in their neighborhood during peak hours.

“It was becoming a concern because you have these cars speeding through, but then people also using the street for their day-to-day activities,” Leon said. “Being that I have a daughter, I want to be sure that she’s safe if we’re ever outside walking.”

The new four-way stop at Comanche Avenue and Branch Avenue is now one of 93 intersections where crews have added a four-way stop since October. City leaders said they take a data-driven approach to choose the locations.

“We have a team of engineering techs, who look a few blocks to the north, south, east, west and determine is there really a problem at this intersection, is it appropriate for a stop sign?” City of Tampa Chief Planner and lead of the Quick Build Program Alana Brasier said.

A city spokeswoman didn’t have specific crash numbers at each of the 93 intersections, saying the addition of more four-way stops aren’t based on crashes.

Data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles showed crashes in Hillsborough County as a whole increased from 24,168 in 2020 to 28,021 in 2021. There have been 15,791 so far in 2022.

“It’s very context driven based on data and feedback we’re getting from the community,” Brasier said.

Many like Leon hope the new stops signs make a difference.

“It’s a simple safety measure that makes it a good balance for neighbors and for the commuters,” Leon said.

The city has plans to add more four-ways stops.