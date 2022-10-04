TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa AC company owner was arrested after deputies said he stole thousands of dollars from a business.

Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said COVE Behavioral Health hired Appliance Tech Solutions in October 2020 to complete a large air conditioning project at their facility on East Columbus Drive in Tampa.

Deputies said that COVE paid the company $238,920 over a period of time via wire transfers and checks to order parts and start the job.

COVE said it dealt with the owner of the company, 30-year-old Gavin Vasquez, directly.

COVE told investigators that Vasquez made excuses about why products were never ordered or delivered.

Detectives said they investigated and acquired enough evidence to find probable cause.

The sheriff’s office said Vasquez was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree theft over $100,000.

“Here in Hillsborough County, we believe in an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It appears that Mr. Vasquez had plenty of opportunities in the last two years to be honest and do the job he was hired to do. Instead, our smart and very capable detectives in the Economic Crimes Section got involved, and put an end to his fraudulent activity.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for additional potential victims of Vasquez. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 813-247-8200.

