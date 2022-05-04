TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some experts warn if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, there could be a substantial negative impact on maternal health in the United States.

The warning comes days after a leaked draft opinion suggested the court may overturn the landmark 1973 decision and remove protections for abortion rights.

“We have had women called the office and ask if Roe v. Wade is overturned what can I do? Do I have to come in do I have to be seeing my provider? What can I take over the counter? What kind of chemicals can I drink,” the Director of the Tampa Women’s Health Center, Liberty Feucht said.

The center performs up to 150 abortions per month. Feucht said fears and uncertainty have been heightened by the anticipation of new restrictions.

It’s one of three clinics in the state that performs abortions up to the 23rd week of pregnancy. Clinic staff said at least 80% of its abortions happen in the second trimester. That’s when genetic testing is done and women find out if there is a fetal anomaly or a fetal demise, which makes the chance for survival slim.

Florida is already set to ban most abortions after 15 weeks. The ban begins on July 1 when a new state law, championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, takes effect.

It has forced Futch to change some of the clinic’s practices come summertime. She’s worried a final decision by the Supreme Court to completely overturn Roe V. Wade would result in some women making dangerous decisions.

“Women will still see abortions and get abortions — it will just be unsafe and endanger more women than it would help,” she said. “We would be looking at referring patients out due to the laws that are coming down the pipeline and Roe V. Wade changing.”

Her clinic is currently providing abortion services in a safe way either through a pill or surgically depending on choice and situation. Feucht said if her clinic can’t provide a service, it will find one that can.

“Clinics and your local providers are advocating for you we are doing everything we can,” Feucht said.