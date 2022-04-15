TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa’s 911 dispatchers are getting an Easter gift as city leaders are freeing up half a million dollars to give them all raises.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor helped make the announcement in honor of National Telecommunicators week.

All Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue 911 dispatchers will be getting a four percent raise effective Sunday and advance two pay grades. The raises apply to about 130 city employees and will cost about $500,000.

“Public safety emergencies begin with calls for service, and our dispatchers do an amazing job for our community. They are like conductors of an orchestra, directing and coordinating so much when lives are at stake,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “This is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, so we wanted to show our outstanding dispatchers and other public safety support staff our gratitude and to ensure that Tampa’s compensation is competitive.”

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor says she hopes this will spur more people to join the city’s 911 team.

“It’s a rewarding and crucial job,” O’Connor said. “The Tampa Police Department could not excel the way it does without our outstanding dispatchers.”