TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the best things about Gasparilla is collecting as much pirate treasure as you can during the parade.

Hundreds of thousands of beads were tossed into the crowds this weekend but some may end up in the local waterways.

If you would like to help keep Tampa Bay bead-free, The Florida Aquarium has a drop-off bin you can use.

For every five-gallon bucket of beads turned in, the aquarium will discount 50% off general admission.

This program runs from now until Feb. 12.

For more details about the Bead Reuse Program, visit www.tampa.gov/BeadFreeBay.

The city of Tampa also has four collection sites.