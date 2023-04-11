Sza presents the award for best musica urbana album at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SZA, a Grammy award-winning musician, has added a tour stop in Tampa.

SZA will perform at Amalie Arena on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

The tour, called SOS, follows SZA’s sophomore album which was released in December. The album earned the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the United States.

The album also claimed 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Fans will get to experience special performances from several surprise guests, including Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Summer Walker, Lizzo and more.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 14 at noon.

