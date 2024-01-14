TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One hundred days ago, Hamas launched its deadly attack on southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and capturing 250 others.

While more than 100 people have been released during a temporary truce in November, 132 people are still held hostage, including eight Americans.

The violence in Gaza since Oct. 7 has left hunger, devastation and a demand to bring the 132 hostages back home.

“There’s more American hostages in captivity today than in the last 40-plus years,” Bryan Stern, Project DYNAMO’s founder and CEO said.

Stern has taped the number 100 on his shirt to mark this day. His goal is to bring awareness to the eight Americans still in captivity with yellow ribbons.

“1979 ,1980 and 1981 during the last big hostage crisis, people tied yellow ribbons all over every little thing, fences, cars trees,” said Stern.

Dozens gathered in downtown Tampa to show their support while demanding action.

“As an American symbol of solidarity, that we haven’t forgotten about our people and we want them back,” he said.

Stern’s search, rescue and aid non-profit has rescued more than 6,000 people from disaster areas and conflict zones. He said Project DYNAMO is working on these hostage cases in Gaza.

“It’s a crisis and it’s going to become worse,” said Stern.