HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County said it has issued a public health advisory for Cypress Point Beach due to high bacteria levels.

The beach is located north of Interstate 275 and west of the Veterans Expressway.

Health officials said they do not recommend swimming in the water and consider the high bacteria levels to be a potential risk to the bathing public.

The samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria. Officials said enterococci normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. They said the presence of enterococci is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.

The beach will be sampled again in a week. Once the sample indicates that the water is within the satisfactory range, officials said the advisory will be lifted.

Last month, a health advisory was issued at Cypress Point Beach for the same reason.