HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The health department in Hillsborough County issued a swim advisory for two beaches due to high bacteria levels.

Health officials do not recommend swimming at Bahia Beach in Ruskin and Davis Island Beach in Tampa based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria.

“The water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci), that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and which may indicate increased risk of human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage,” health officials said.

The water will be tested again next week.

More information can be found at FloridaHealth.gov.