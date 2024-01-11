HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Hillsborough County beaches are under health advisories due to high bacteria levels.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough said Davis Island, Cypress Point, Ben T. Davis Beach, and Picnic Island beaches pose potential health risks based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria.

The DOH does not recommend residents to swim in the affected beaches at this time.

Once a week, the DOH conducts water quality monitoring which is analyzed for enteric bacteria. This bacteria lives in the intestinal tract of humans and animals and may indicate an increased risk of disease, infections, and rashes.

The presence of enteric bacteria indicates fecal pollution, which likely derives from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

For the latest testing on local beaches, visit Floridahealth.gov.