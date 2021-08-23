Sweet hope: Mom of ER nurse delivers cookies to Tampa General frontline workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother has been delivering cookies to her daughter and other essential workers since she began at the Tampa General Hospital emergency room but now, they’re more comforting than ever.

Darla Graves is an ER nurse at TGH and started working there in 2015. That’s when her mom, Pat Counts, began delivering her and her coworkers her special cookies.

Now it’s more important than ever to serve up cookies up with a smile as these nurses and essential workers say they’re dealing with more coronavirus patients in the hospital.

Graves said her mom dropped off a “huge” delivery to the ER on Monday.

“This Monday was particularly horrible, so the surprise delivery made everyone’s day,” Graves wrote in an email.

In videos provided, you can see tons of cookies being passed out throughout the emergency room. Graves said one of her coworkers even made her mom a card, which everyone signed, as a thank you.