TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police along with other law enforcement entities took guns and drugs from a “a known trap house” over the weekend.

Tampa police said they got a call about drug activity at a home at an undisclosed location. They also said the property was hit a number of times during a shooting last year.

Seven guns, ammunition and $150,000 worth of drugs were recovered from the house, according to police.

“Every gun & bullet removed from our city’s streets is an opportunity to prevent another person from becoming a violent crime victim,” the Tampa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Four men were arrested and each faces a number of felony narcotics and illegal firearms charges.