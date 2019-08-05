SWAT team responds to home with ‘barricaded subject’ in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have responded to reports of a “barricaded subject” at a home in Plant City early Monday morning.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a SWAT team is at a home in the 5000 block of Doc Pricher Road.
Deputies did not say whether anyone else was inside of the home and there is no word on injuries.
This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Classmates: Ohio shooter kept a ‘hit list’ and a ‘rape list’
- Missing hiker from Tampa Bay found dead on Maui
- Man accused of threatening to shoot up Gibsonton Walmart said he was ‘intrigued’ by recent shootings
- Crash causes delays on Interstate 75 in Tampa
- Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid