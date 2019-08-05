Live Now
SWAT team responds to home with ‘barricaded subject’ in Plant City

Hillsborough County

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have responded to reports of a “barricaded subject” at a home in Plant City early Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a SWAT team is at a home in the 5000 block of Doc Pricher Road.

Deputies did not say whether anyone else was inside of the home and there is no word on injuries.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

