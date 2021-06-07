Deputies: SWAT, crisis negotiators responding to man barricaded in Riverview apartment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are working to resolve a situation involving a barricaded man, according to authorities.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies were called to Cypressdale Drive off Valleydale Drive around 7:30 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a man barricaded inside an apartment. By 12:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said it had activated the SWAT team.

According to the sheriff’s office spokesperson, crisis negotiators are in communication with the person.

Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted that he was at the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office has not said what led up to the standoff or if anyone else is barricaded inside with the man.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.