SUV driver seriously injured after crashing into trailer in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is seriously injured after crashing her SUV into a trailer early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 30-year-old woman was heading south on US-301 toward El Paso Drive at 3 a.m. when she lost control, crossed the median and exited the road. The SUV then flew into the air, hit a concrete barrier wall and crashed into a trailer on Rice Creek Drive.

Photos show that the SUV crashed into a bedroom inside the mobile home. The residents, a man and a woman, are said to have suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss