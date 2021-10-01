SUV driver seriously injured after crashing into trailer in Hillsborough County

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is seriously injured after crashing her SUV into a trailer early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 30-year-old woman was heading south on US-301 toward El Paso Drive at 3 a.m. when she lost control, crossed the median and exited the road. The SUV then flew into the air, hit a concrete barrier wall and crashed into a trailer on Rice Creek Drive.

Photos show that the SUV crashed into a bedroom inside the mobile home. The residents, a man and a woman, are said to have suffered minor injuries.