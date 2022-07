TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving an SUV and an Einstein Bros. Bagels Friday.

A tweet by TFR said that the SUV went into the location on East Fowler Avenue.

Photos showed that the SUV went through the storefront glass panel, scattering shards all over the interior.

Despite the chaotic scene, Tampa Fire Rescue said neither the driver nor the people inside the bagel shop were injured.

It is not known at this time why the vehicle crashed into the SUV.