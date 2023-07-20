TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Walmart was evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package behind the store.

Tampa police said the package was found outside the rear of the store, located at 1505 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

“In an abundance of caution, and to allow for the investigation, customers were asked to leave the store while officers determine the nature of the suspicious package,” the Tampa Police Department said.

Additional information was not immediately released. Updates are expected.

