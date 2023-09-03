TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a suspicious device that was found in the 4400 block of West Hillsborough Avenue.

According to police, the device was reported by police at 12:25 p.m. Sunday.

Officers evacuated the surrounding area and closed Hillsborough Avenue from Lois Street North and Air Cargo Road while they work to make sure the device is safe.

At this time, it is not known what the object is.