Suspects sought after elderly victim robbed at gunpoint in Sun City Center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a duo of armed robbers who broke into an elderly person’s home and robbed them at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred last Thursday at the victim’s home in the 300 block of Clubmanor Drive in Sun City Center, authorities said.

Deputies said the suspects were caught on surveillance video being dropped off at the home by a gray or silver SUV, possibly a Nissan.

Video shows the suspects go into the living room and confront the victim. Deputies said they shoved the victim into a chair and held them at gunpoint. The men were after prescription drugs, but the victim said they didn’t have any, according to deputies.

The men stole a wallet, credit cards and a cell phone, authorities said.

“Through our investigation, we believe this was a targeted attack ,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Based on their demands, the suspects seem to be after prescription medication. We are relieved the victim was unharmed, but we will not let these suspects get away with this crime.”

Bank statements show the victim’s credit cards were used in the early hours Friday at a Racetrac on College Avenue in Ruskin and at a Pilot gas station in Ellenton. Both transactions were declined.

Anyone with information about the men are being asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: