Suspects arrested following multiple storage unit burglaries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County detectives have been able to identify a couple wanted for multiple burglaries and thefts.

According to deputies, since Oct. 26, they had been looking for suspects who entered Extra Space Storage, located at 8819 Anderson Road, and stole thousands of dollars worth of computers, clothes, jewelry, household appliances and office equipment from multiple storage units.

Deputies say the suspects were seen driving a white cargo van. The next day, that same van was seen leaving the storage facility.

On Nov. 13 around 8:45 p.m., deputies say detectives found a white Ford van and trailer that matched the vehicle description used in the burglary at Extra Space Storage. When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the corner of South Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway N., they say Justin Rodriguez fled southbound on Dale Mabry Highway N.

After fleeing and a brief foot pursuit, deputies captured Rodriguez. Deputies say his wife, Desiree Alexandra Ramos, was found walking near the scene.

Following an investigation, deputies say the van was the same one used in several thefts around Hillsborough County. Both the van and trailer were impounded.

Deputies say Rodriguez admitted to committing multiple storage unit burglaries and trailer thefts. Ramos also admitted to being present for said crimes.

Rodriguez was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department for two active warrants unrelated to HCSO’s investigation.

Charges are pending for the crimes Rodriguez said he committed.

Ramos was arrested on grand theft charges by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Rodriguez and Ramos both have prior criminal histories.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

