TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge ruled Monday that a 22-year-old suspect in a Halloween weekend mass shooting in Ybor City will remain jailed until his trial, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

The State Attorney’s Office argued in court that Tyrell Phillips is a danger to the community.

Two law enforcement officers, an assistant medical examiner, and a witness were all called to the stand by prosecutors, who argued that despite his claims, Phillips fired shots without anyone else pulling a gun.

A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were both killed in the shooting. Sixteen others were injured.

“Tyrell Phillips stood on a crowded 7th Avenue in historic Ybor City’s entertainment district and fired at a teenager three times,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. “There are no pretrial conditions a court could impose that would make the community safe from a man who would commit such a senseless murder. He has no regard for human life and remains a danger to the people of Hillsborough County.”

The judge was also showed several rap videos, one of which was six weeks before the mass shooting, showing Phillips and others waving guns at the camera, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old was arrested in Palm Beach in connection with the shooting.

Tampa police are still searching for more persons of interest in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to fbi.gov/tampashooting.