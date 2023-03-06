TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man suspected of robbing a bank in Hillsborough County was arrested in Pennsylvania, according to the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 46-year-old Stormy Giddens walked into the Regions Bank located at 3522 Bell Shoals Road in Valrico on Feb. 24 where he passed a note to the teller implying he had a gun.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said Giddens fled on foot through a Publix parking lot where he was spotted driving away in a blue Ford Explorer.

Four days later, police in Pennsylvania were tipped that Giddens was hiding inside a home in their town.

Officers relayed the information to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and a warrant was issued the following day.

On Wednesday, March 1, Giddens was arrested and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

“This is someone who thought he could get away with a crime he committed in our county,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This suspect was denied bail and will have to answer for this crime.”

Giddens was held without bond in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree robbery with a firearm.

An investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be added.