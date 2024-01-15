HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect who earlier trespassed at a McDonald’s in Brandon later returned and shot a person, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called Monday night to the McDonald’s on Brandon Boulevard near Kings Avenue for the shooting.

The suspect was trespassed from the McDonald’s earlier Monday and returned, deputies said. After the shooting, the suspect left on a bicycle.

The victim was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other information was immediately available.

