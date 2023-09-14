HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect is wanted after more than 20 tires were slashed in Hillsborough County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Freddy Rafael Lopez, 26, was allegedly caught on camera damaging tires while walking through parking lots, deputies said. An arrest warrant is pending and deputies are working to locate him.

Tires were reported slashed in the Grand Prix Way area, including Tuffy, AutoZone and La Place Plaza, according to deputies.

“This unwarranted act caused significant hardship to dozens of community members,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.