TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting in Ybor City landed a man in the hospital on Sunday.

According to a release from the Tampa Police Department, an officer applied a tourniquet to the male victim’s upper arm before he was rushed to Tampa General Hospital.

Police said the suspect – described as a Black male – left the area and was last seen going north on 16th Avenue.

Tampa police said the shooting appeared to only involve the shooter and the victim and is an isolated incident.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of suspects in an unsolved crime or the arrest of a wanted fugitive. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at the link here. You can also send a tip using their P3 Tips mobile app.

News Channel 8 has reached out to Tampa police for clarification on where the shooting took place.