Suspect stabs Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy in the neck with knife

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the video above disturbing.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after being stabbed in the neck on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say on Oct. 11, they were called to a home in the Fishhawk Ranch neighborhood of Lithia for an involuntary mental health evaluation.

After approximately one hour of medical officials speaking with and evaluating Nicholas Furgason, 21, Ferguson fled from his home and ran into a heavily wooded area after learning he would be placed under the Baker Act.

Two Hillsborough deputies attempted to calm Furgason down and when Deputy Charles Williams took Furgason’s arm to detain him. Furgason pulled out a knife and stabbed Williams in the neck.

The second deputy used a taser on Furgason and was able to detain Furgason and bring him into custody.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Williams was transported to a local hospital and was released on Monday morning.

“This is a prime example of the dangers deputies face while trying to serve and protect our community every day,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Deputy Williams used an incredible amount of restraint by deploying less-lethal force on an individual who attempted to take his life. We are grateful that Deputy Williams was not more seriously injured and will make a full recovery, however, that does not make this incident any less severe. We will see to it that this individual is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for his actions.”

Furgason was charged with attempted felony murder of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and resisting an officer without violence. He is currently being held in jail on no bond.

