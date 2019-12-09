Suspect sought after prying open coin machines, stealing money in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who pried into several coin-operated machines in a laundry mat and stole money from inside.

Deputies say the suspect entered the Valrico Coin Laundry located at 1993 E. 60 Highway and committed the crime on Nov. 27.

The suspect is either a white or Hispanic male between 25-35 years old, approximately 5 foot 9 inches to 6 foot 2 inches and weighing 190 to 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a marlin logo on the back, blue jeans, white sneakers and a pink wig.

According to deputies, he caused about $500 in damage to the machines and took off with an undisclosed amount of money from the machines before he fled.

If you recognize him or have any information about the incident, please contact HCSO at 813-247-8200 or to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

