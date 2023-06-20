TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect riding a bicycle is being sought after Tampa police said he shot a man on Tuesday evening.

Tampa police said they received a report of a shooting in the 800 block of East Yukon Street just after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his late 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said the suspect, a man in his late 50s or early 60s, was seen riding a bicycle as he fled east from the shooting.

Police said the two men knew each other and the shooting was not a random act.

Detectives said they are gathering evidence and working to develop leads to find and arrest the suspect in the case.