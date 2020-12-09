Suspect killed during deputy-involved shooting

RIVERVIEW (WLFA) – A deputy-involved shooting in Hillsborough County left one person dead. The 27-year-old man was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Chad Chronister tells 8 on your side this incident started just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say they pulled up behind the suspect in the parking lot of the McDonald’s located on Bloomingdale Avenue. That suspect had an active warrant for his arrest for charges of grand theft and resisting arrest.

Chronister says the suspect was instructed to step out of his vehicle, but stepped on the gas instead, driving down the embankment and into traffic on Bloomingdale, where he hit another vehicle. That driver was transported to the hospital with injuries. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say there was a female passenger in the vehicle with the suspect. They were able to assist her out of the vehicle before the shooting occurred.

According to Hillsborough County Deputies, the suspect, whose name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin, told them he had a gun inside the vehicle. Deputies say they repeatedly asked him to show his hands, which he did not do.

The suspect reportedly reached for his weapon, which is when four deputies opened fire. FDLE is now handling the investigation. Sheriff Chronister says deputies were wearing body cameras at the time and that footage will be released once approved by FDLE.

The intersection of Bloomingdale Ave. and Providence Rd. will remain closed for several hours while the investigation continues.