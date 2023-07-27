HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect was injured Thursday night in an officer-involved shooting involving the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were investigating a vehicle theft and ended up in Dade City, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is expected to be OK, according to deputies.

No other details were immediately available.

