LITHONIA, Georgia — The suspect in a murder at a Tampa park was arrested by deputies Friday in Georgia.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 21-year-old Jumari’ Cyrion Womack in Dekalb County, Georgia.

According to deputies, he is the suspect in a Nov. 2, 2021 murder at Winston Park in Tampa.

Deputies said on that day, they responded to Brandon Regional Hospital for a report of a shooting victim. There they found an adult male being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim died on Nov. 20.

An investigation by deputies found between 7:40 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 2, the victim was playing basketball at the park when he began talking to two men. Deputies said one of the men shot the victim and both men ran.

Deputies said they believe Womack lured the victim to the park with the intent of killing him. After the crime, deputies said Womack went back to Georgia.

Detectives travelled to Dekalb County and arrested Womack on Friday with help from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Womack faces a first-degree murder with a firearm charge.

“Detectives worked many months to build leads that ultimately led them to their suspect,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Their continued efforts took a dangerous individual off of the streets who had no regard for human life. I hope the arrest brings some closure to the victim’s family who has had to mourn the loss of their loved one gone much too soon. I want to thank the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during our investigation.”

Womack remains in custody in Dekalb County while awaiting extradition to Hillsborough County.