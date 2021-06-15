Suspect in Tampa child sexual battery case arrested in Michigan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child in Hillsborough County was arrested in Michigan Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The HCSO said that on May 26, 2021, detectives got an arrest warrant for Blas Jose-Hernandez, 39, for an incident in 2020 involving a child under the age of 12.

A tip sent to Crime Stoppers that Jose-Hernandez iinformed authorities that the suspect had fled the area and was in Michigan. Michigan State Police then found Jose-Hernandez, arresting him in Bangor Charter Township.

“Keeping our children safe is our top priority,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Thanks to community partnerships, like Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, a dangerous predator is off the streets. He will never again be able to take advantage of a child. We are grateful for the community member who came forward with the tip that led to the arrest of Jose-Hernandez.”

Jose-Hernandez has been charged with 15 counts of sexual battery victim under 12 (Capital)

and lewd & lascivious molestation victim under 12.