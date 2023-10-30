TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in Ybor City is expected in court on Monday.

Tyrell Phillips is charged with second-degree murder. Police said the 22-year-old is the first arrest in a shooting that killed two and injured 16 others on Sunday morning.

Investigators believe video captured by witnesses led to Phillips’s quick arrest.

“He gave a statement which was conflicting to evidence brought forth by witnesses and community members which led to us being able to charge him,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Nikolai Weingart ran when he heard the bullets flying.

“It’s not just the victims, it’s everyone here kind of experienced something that is very traumatizing. Everyone is having a good time for Halloween and then it turns into something horrible,” Weingart said.

According to officers with the Tampa Police Department, an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire during Halloween festivities on 7th Avenue. They said victims in the case range between 14 and 27 years old.

Emmit Wilson said his son was killed in the shooting. “It’s not the first time I lost a child. In 2014, I lost my child. Now, here it is 2023, and my baby boy, he’s gone from gun violence,” he said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is calling for an end to gun violence.

“The vast majority of Americans support responsible firearm ownership, they also support reasonable regulations,” Castor said.

Wilson echoes the sentiment and wants justice for his son. “Please, stop the gun violence. The only way the gun violence is going to be stopped is if the gangs be stopped,” he said.

According to the state attorney’s office, Phillips is expected to make his first appearance in court on Monday. Police said their investigation is ongoing and it’s possible there will be additional arrests.