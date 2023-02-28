TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted for a murder at a Fort Lauderdale bar has been arrested after a traffic stop in the Florida Panhandle.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was patrolling on County Road 393 North when he spotted a white Nissan Altima pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

After being pulled over, the 41-year-old driver told the deputy his name was Jose Wilson Padilla-Padilla.

The sheriff’s office said dispatch found that Wilson Padilla-Padilla had a warrant out for his arrest for first-degree murder out of Broward County in 2007, when the suspect went under the name Wilson “El Tigre” Padilla-Diaz.

According to a report by NBC affiliate WTVJ, the murder happened at International Bar on Oct. 20, 2007.

Authorities said Padilla-Padilla allegedly shot Wilson Zelaya, 28, during an altercation over comments Zelaya allegedly made about killing the suspect’s brother for dating his girlfriend.

Walton County deputies said when Padilla-Padilla’s wife came to pickup the car, she said she met her husband in Mexico 12 years ago and had been living in Santa Rosa County for less than a year.

“Seems he fled the country following the incident but we’re grateful to now have closure for the victim’s family,” the Fort Lauderdale Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The suspect was arrested on the murder charge as well as a charge of driving without a license, according to deputies.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Padilla-Padilla was booked into the Walton County Jail and will be extradited back to Broward County. He is also on an ICE detainer.