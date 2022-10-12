TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police identified a suspected shooter Wednesday after seven people were shot and one person was killed at a Tampa bar over the weekend.

According to the Tampa Police Department, an arrest warrant was obtained for 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, of Wimauma, who faces three counts of aggravated battery and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives said they believe Bravo, and another unidentified suspect, opened fire on several individuals outside the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, after a fight between two groups spilled into the street.

In all, seven people were shot and a 30-year-old man was killed.

Enhanced surveillance photos provided by the police department showed Bravo and the unknown suspect believed to be involved in the shooting.

21-year-old Damaso Bravo, of Wimauma (Courtesy of Tampa Police Department)

“The suspects clearly have a disregard for human life,” Chief Mary O’Connor previously said during a news conference. “They opened fire into a crowd of people that weren’t doing anything more than celebrating right out here on Franklin Street.”

Anyone with information related to the shooting or has information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130. Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Bravo. An enhanced award of up to $9,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the unidentified suspect.