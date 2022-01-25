Suspect identified in Brandon Mall shooting; search underway

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified the second person accused of shooting at an undercover deputy at the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.

According to deputies, Jaycob Riley, 19 faces charges of armed robbery, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer (x5), and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an undercover deputy was attempting to buy guns in an effort to get them off the street. The seller and the undercover deputy buyer agreed to meet in the mall parking lot outside Macy’s and the Cheesecake factory. 

Nearby deputies who were monitoring the situation moved in to protect the undercover officer. As HCSO crews came to make an arrest, both suspects fled on foot and shot at deputies. Thankfully no one was hurt.

According to deputies, Jordan Gracia, 19, was taken into custody. However, Riley remains on the run. Deputies said Gracia has 26 felony charges and 14 misdemeanors including armed burglary. He faces charges that will include armed robbery and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information on Riley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

