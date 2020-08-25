Suspect at large after teen shot, killed on I-4 in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon on I-4.

According to sheriff’s office, HCSO deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call of shots fired on I-4 eastbound near McIntosh Road around 3:30 p.m.

Hillsborough County deputies say a 17-year-old was shot and was brought to South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City and later succumbed to his injuries. Two other teens were in the car when the shooting occurred.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It appears these three juveniles were targeted for some reason. I’m urging anyone who saw anything suspicious on I-4 this afternoon to please come forward with that information.”

Eastbound I-4 was shut down from McIntosh Road to Branch Forbes Road while detectives canvassed a two-mile stretch of the interstate searching for evidence. The suspect(s) and their vehicle remain at large.

Deputies say they are looking for a late 90s Ford Taurus, tan in color with a gold tint. Those with information should call 813-247-8200.

