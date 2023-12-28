TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is “actively searching” for a suspect who stole a rifle from an unlocked vehicle Thursday, authorities told WFLA.

According to police, the suspect stole the rifle from a car in the 1700 block of W. Walnut Street.

The suspect was wearing dark-colored sweats and a face covering during the burglary.

Anyone with information that could help officers with the search is asked to call 813-231-6130.

Police are also reminding community members to lock their vehicles to avoid becoming a victim of a similar crime.