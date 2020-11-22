Suspect arrested in Lutz double homicide

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a man connected to two murders in Lutz.

Deputies say 23-year-old Billy Bennett Adams III is facing two counts of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of armed burglary of a structure.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in around 11:45 p.m. Thursday saying someone had been shot behind a home on the 15000 block of N 23rd Street. When deputies arrived they found two people dead in a shed behind the home.

“This is a makeshift shed that is being used as a music studio, so it appears they were in there doing some sort of work,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Crystal Clark said.

Related Content Hillsborough deputies investigate Lutz double murder

Deputies say Adams, a well-known rapper who goes by the name Ace NH, arrived at the studio that evening with both victims who were known to him. After recording his music, Adams shot both victims then fled the scene in his car, according to HCSO.

Both Adams and one of the victims have identified themselves as members of the “Crips” gang, the sheriff’s office said. The second victim’s connection to the gang or its members is unknown. The shooting is believed to be a gang-related feud.

Deputies arrested Adams on Saturday and he was taken to the Orient Road Jail.

“This was a violent execution this suspect performed, and although the attack was clearly targeted, we will not allow gang-related disputes to disrupt the comfort and safety of innocent residents in any of our communities,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our deputies responded to the crime scene in less than five minutes the night of the murders, and due to their diligent work around the clock to solve this case, detectives arrested the suspect responsible in less than 48 hours. It is clear that this suspect had no regard for human life, and now he will face the consequences for his actions.”