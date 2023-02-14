TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in the carjacking that left a person dead at a gas station earlier this month.

Deputies said on Feb. 4, Paul Williams II, 37, carjacked two people he knew at the Shell Station on 6605 East Dr. Martin Luther King.

During the carjacking, Williams allegedly shot the passenger and attacked the driver with the gun before driving off in the stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the stolen vehicle nearby.

This past Sunday, deputies arrested Williams and booked him into the county jail on first-degree murder, aggravated battery, carjacking, and various other charges.