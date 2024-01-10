TAMPA (WFLA) — A routine traffic stop turned into anything but after a suspect led Hillsborough deputies on a high-speed chase on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Christian Doby fled the scene of the traffic stop in a Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

During the chase, deputies say they successfully struck three of the vehicle’s tires with stop sticks. Doby was tracked by the Aviation Unit to an apartment complex on Puritan Road where he fled on foot.

K-9 units were used and Doby was arrested without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This suspect put everyone’s lives at risk by speeding through our streets, underestimating the skill of our deputies. Our deputies’ training confirms that those who endanger our community will be swiftly brought to justice,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Doby may have believed he could escape consequences, but now he will have plenty of time to think about the repercussions of his choices.”

Doby, who investigators say is a fugitive from the law for nearly four years, is facing the following charges:

Fleeing to Elude- High Speed

Operating a Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Attaching Tag was not Assigned.

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Resist without Violence

VOP – Out of County Warrant – Possession of Controlled Substance

VOP – Out of County Warrant – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Delivery of Marijuana, and Possession of Cannabis over 20g

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.