TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Last August, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from office.

Warren had been elected twice to the position, but DeSantis says he neglected his duty and failed to uphold the law. The governor then appointed Susan Lopez to the job.

Lopez was a judge in Hillsborough County when she received a call that changed her life.

“I was asked to bring this office back to basics by making sure we prosecute based on the rule of law, not on political convenience,” said Lopez.

She says in the last year, she has worked to close out some of the county’s oldest murder cases.

“The Seminole Heights serial killer was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, just this past May for terrorizing our city and taking the lives of four innocent people,” said Lopez. ” Michael Keetley is the former Ice Cream Truck Driver who was responsible for a gruesome double murder in 2010. He also will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

At a morning news conference, Lopez was surrounded by staff and members of law enforcement.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says Lopez has had a big impact in one year.

“Wow, what a difference a year makes. Madam State Attorney, you have restored Hillsborough County law enforcement’s faith in the criminal justice system,” said Chronister

“She’s an unelected political puppet who occupies that office illegally, and her pretending to uphold the law is a threat to public safety, freedom and democracy,” Warren said.

Some community activists like Robin Lockett, the Regional Director of Florida Rising, have said the job was stolen from Warren.

“Andrew came to the communities, he presented a platform, we bought into that platform and now that platform, per se, the things he was putting in place are no longer,” Lockett said.