Survey: Tampa ranked among list of rudest cities in America

TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of Tampa was ranked the twentieth rudest city in America, according to a new survey by Business Insider.

The rankings were based on two online polls conducted in October and November 2019. American adults were asked to choose the five rudest cities from a list of America’s 50 largest metro areas.

According to Business Insider, the rudest city in America is New York. 34.3% of survey respondents rated the city rude which was also twice as much the next highest city on the list!

The survey said 4% of respondents thought Tampa had the rudest inhabitants.

Rounding out the top-five rudest cities were Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Boston.

For a full list of what other cities made the cut click here.

