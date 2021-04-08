Survey: Residents want Target in Downtown Tampa area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recent study by the Tampa Downtown Partnership showed that residents and workers identified retail as one of the most significant needs in the city’s urban core, listing Target as their top choice to fill the gap.

More than 50 percent of residents said they’d like to see a large retailer downtown, according to Tampa Downtown Partnership. A majority, 40 percent, named Target as the big-box retailer they’d like to see. Thirty-three percent of residents said they would not like a big-box store in Downtown Tampa at all.

If not Target, then what other store(s) would residents like to see? Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods came in at a far distant second place, coming from only 5 percent of the survey respondents.

Ninety-five percent of residents said they would use a grocery store if there were one, and the same number said they would use retail.

For downtown workers, parking is the greatest need, with 31 percent saying it needs improvement. But retail came in at number two with 23 percent calling it insufficient. A little over a third of workers named Target as their first choice for a big box store downtown. Publix and Walmart tied for second place at 5 percent, Tampa Downtown Partnership said.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership study has been conducted every other year since 2008, making this the seventh survey.

Previous studies resulted in enhanced accessibility to the river, more waterfront dining, events in the parks, new museums and attractions, extended operating hours for transportation and merchants, full-service grocers, and more.

