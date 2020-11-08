Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden celebrate in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden became president-elect with his projected victory in the state of Pennsylvania, a celebration ensued outside the Casa Biden campaign field office on W. Columbus Drive in Tampa.

“We did what we needed to do in Hillsborough County and now the rest of the country has helped carry us where the state of Florida did not,” said Vanessa Lester, the vice-chair of operations for the Hillsborough County Democratic Party. “It takes us collaboratively as a country for where we need to be.”

Supporters of the Biden-Harris ticket lined both sides of the street waving flags and signs as honking cars passed by throughout the afternoon.

“We are ecstatic and so excited and just so happy there’s been this change that we’ve been looking forward to and hoping for, for the last four years,” said Julian Lane, who was joined by his wife and two children.

Bonnie Lane expressed pride in watching Kamala Harris break down barriers as the first female, first African American, and first Asian American vice president-elect.

“I mean of course as a mother of a daughter, too, it’s just such a magical moment to be able to celebrate that,” she said.

Despite the enthusiasm for Biden in Tampa Bay, President Donald Trump carried his adopted home state by 3.4 percentage points, which is a bigger margin than four years ago.

A campaign memo obtained by 8 On Your Side said Trump won Florida “with the most diverse electorate to support a Republican president in (the) state’s history.”

News Channel 8’s Justin Schecker met a diverse group of Biden-Harris supporters Saturday afternoon.

“This is a new beginning,” Dario Ruiz said. “We should turn the page.”

Ruiz told 8 On Your Side he is thinking about the federal government’s response after Hurricane Maria hit his homeland of Puerto Rico.

“I am broken on that,” he said. “This is something we should never forget as Puerto Ricans.”

After challenging a congressman in her home state of New Jersey in 2020, Amani al-Khatahtbeh was visiting Tampa this weekend as the race for the White House was called.

“We’re finally standing on the right side of history now and everybody that’s standing out here is on the right side of it,” she said.

She also explained what Biden’s projected victory means for the Muslim-American community.

“We’re going to have someone in the Oval Office that we can hold accountable in a way that’s actually reasonable,” al-Khatahtbeh said. “Not someone who enacts a Muslim ban and makes an entire portion of the country feel like we don’t belong here.”

During his primetime address to the nation Saturday night, President-elect Biden pledged to be a president to represent even those who did not vote for him, saying “this is the time to heal in America.”

“Are you hopeful Joe Biden can bring together this divided country together?” 8 On Your Side asked Ruiz.

“I think so,” he said. “I pray for it and I think in the end we will succeed.”

