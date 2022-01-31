Supporters of Leonard Peltier, activist convicted of murdering FBI agents, call for COVID release

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee held a press conference calling for the release of Leonard Peltier, a man convicted in 1977 for murdering two FBI agents.

Peltiers supporters said Peltier needs to be hospitalized on a COVID release after the former activist, now age 77, tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are calling for Leonard to be transferred to a hospital immediately,” said Carol Gokee, co-director of the committee. “He waited all day from 8:00 am on Friday when he told the authorities he was sick. He was not tested for hours. It was only at 7:00 pm that he was told the test result was positive.”

The organization said Bureau of Prisons had not given booster shots amid the omicron waves to prisoners at the Coleman I penitentiary, where Peltier now resides.

According to the FBI, Peltier murdered two agents, Jack Coler and Ronald Williams, at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

The two agents had been at the reservation to arrest a man named Jimmy Eagle on a federal warrant for robbery, but while searching for Eagle, a shootout occurred between the agents and people inside a vehicle that they thought belonged to Eagle.

Both agents were wounded by gunfire and were killed by gunshots to the head, fired at point-blank range.

Peltier, a leader of the American Indian Movement at the time. and two other men, Darrell Dean Butler and Robert Robideau, were charged in the agents’ murder since they were present at the shootout.

However, Butler and Robideau were found not guilty due to lack of evidence while Peltier was convicted in the agents’ deaths.

Peltier’s trial drew several controversies due to a lack of witnesses, the murder weapon, and the FBi withholding documents relating to the case, according to “Encyclopedia Britannica.“

Peltier’s supporters have said for decades that Peltier’s conviction was based on political reasons that disregarded evidence that would prove his innocence.

In their conference, members of the committee called on President Joe Biden and other officials to release Peltier.

According to the committee’s release, the former prosecutor of the Peltier case, James H. Reynolds, wrote to Bide in July 2021 to ask him to commute Peltier’s sentence.

“I write today from a position rare for a former prosecutor: to beseech you to commute the sentence of a man who I helped put behind bars. … I have realized that the prosecution and continued incarceration of Mr. Peltier was and is unjust.”

As of this report, over 2,400 people have signed a petition asking for Peltier’s release.