Supply issues delay Citrus Park Drive extension project

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — The much-anticipated Citrus Park Drive extension project will take a little longer to finish due to current supply issues.

The nearly 3-mile extension will connect Citrus Park Drive from Sheldon Road to Countryway Boulevard. It will be divided into four lanes, and include bike lanes and sidewalks in both directions. County officials hope the extension will help alleviate traffic on Linebaugh Avenue and South Mobley Road, and accommodate future traffic demands in this part of the county.

The project was supposed to be complete by late 2021, but Hillsborough County officials say they’ve had challenges “obtaining the electronic components” for traffic signals that will be installed near the entrance of Deer Park Elementary and near the Fawn Ridge Boulevard intersection.

“It is anticipated the project will be opened to the public in early 2022 but we do not have an exact date at this time,” Jim Hudock, the director of the county’s Capital Programs Department said.