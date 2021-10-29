Supply chain problems impact Tampa area wineries

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you enjoy a glass of wine with your holiday meal, you could be paying a bit more this fall. You may even find some favorites missing from the shelves.

Supply chain shortages are putting a squeeze on the wine business, including wineries here in the Tampa Bay area.

“We may have to go through different shapes, sizes and colors. We’ve even looked at experimental stuff like going to plastics,” said Clay Keel, owner of Keel Farms.

They’re weighing all possible options, if they can no longer buy their signature bottles. Local wineries all over the country are facing the same problem because of shipping back-ups at American ports.

Keel told 8 On Your Side this has even jacked up the price of the bottles.

“We’ve already seen a 30 percent price increase in the last year and we’ll probably see another 20 to 30 percent increase,” he said.

This could impact the price you pay. In the meantime, Keel said they’ve had to work with other small wineries to source materials and work together to make sure their wine has a seat at your dinner table.

“We kind of call it OND for October, November, December… It’s the busiest months with folks buying wine because of Thanksgiving and Christmas, so it is probably the worst time for us to run out of bottles,” he said.