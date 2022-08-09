Several Hillsborough County Public Schools relying on chillers and air handlers to keep cool. (wfla)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Public Schools will welcome students back to the classroom this week, but some schools are facing problems that existed before students left for summer break.

According to Erin Maloney, the district’s director of media and public relations, Buchanan Middle School and Turner-Bartels K-8 both needed total replacements of the air conditioning systems for months.

Equipment for the upgrade was ordered, but Maloney said there’s a delay.

“The problem is with the pandemic, supply chain issues – we’re having some trouble getting that in on time,” Maloney said.

In the meantime, the district is relying on chillers and air handlers to keep students and staff cool.

“Our goal is to make sure that it is at a comfortable temperature,” she said. “That means it feels like there’s still an air conditioner on no matter what.”

Four other schools are currently also relying on chillers and air handlers due to needed repairs:

Shaw Elementary

Lockhart Elementary

Twin Lakes Elementary

Durant High School

The first day of school for students all across the Tampa Bay area is Wednesday.