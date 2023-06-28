TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It takes more than having super strength to become a superhero – you also need to have the brains.

A new exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry, S.T.E.A.M. Team Superhero Training Academy, has been keeping kids and their families engaged this summer.

“It’s been very popular. Especially with groups as they come in because there’s so much to do,” MOSI CEO and President John Smith said.

The exhibit encourages visitors to stay active while learning about science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Some hands-on activities include a climbing wall, balance snowboarding and surfing, mask-making, and even a strength center.

“The concept of it is to keep kids active, physically, over the summer, showing them how by being physically active, you’re engaging your mental acuity as well,” Smith said.

The S.T.E.A.M. Team Superhero Training Academy is included in general museum admission. MOSI is open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Check out their website for ticket information.